LSG Reportedly No Longer Under Contract With ROH

According to Fightful Select, star LSG is no longer under contract with Ring of Honor and is currently a free agent. Reports are that the “Human Rocket” still has a terrific relationship with the promotion, with both sides continuing to work together despite no new contract being offered. His Coast 2 Coast tag partner Shaheem Ali stopped working for ROH back in January after the team split-up.

LSG has since been working with Synergy Pro and WrestlePro as a wrestler and a trainer. Whether he ends up re-signing with ROH remains to be seen.

