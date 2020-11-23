Pro-wrestling star LSG recently spoke with WrestleZone to discuss his performance in Ring of Honor’s Pure Title tournament, and how he hopes to show the world a different side of him this time around. Highlights are below.

How he prides himself on being a good technical wrestler:

In September I had that dog collar match in Alaska and it’s a completely different mindset where we’re beating the hell out of each other and punching each other in the face and using a chain to our advantage. Then you fast forward a month and I’m in the bubble and you can’t throw a closed fist—if you throw two you’re disqualified—so it’s a mind game, it’s very strategic and I pride myself on being a really good technical wrestler.

How he wants ROH fans to see a different side of him for this run:

I think this is an opportunity for Ring Of Honor fans to see a different side of me because in the past, they’ve only seen one side of me, the guy that can fly around and jump out of the ring and do flips and things like that. I want to show them what I’ve been capable of this whole time. I think now that the spotlight’s just on me as a singles competitor, they’re gonna be get to see a different side and the Pure Rules division is like a perfect place for me to show that off.

