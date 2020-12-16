According to Fightful Select, pro-wrestling star LSG have been working for Ring of Honor over the last few months without an official contract as his previous one had lapsed.

The report mentions how LSG was at the promotion’s most recent set of television tapings, and will be competing at Friday’s Final Battle pay per view in a fatal four way match where the winner gets a shot at the ROH TV championship later in the evening. The former Coast 2 Coast man joined the company back in 2015, and recently told the publication that he was unsure if he’d be working any more dates due to his lapse contract. Obviously that was not the case.

