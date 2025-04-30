Dakota Kai has been absent from in-ring action on WWE TV since mid-March, but she’s made it clear that her time away isn’t due to an injury. Her last televised match aired on the March 27th episode of WWE Main Event. Taking to Twitter, Kai reassured fans that she’s not hurt and expressed that she “misses wrestling.” She wrote,

“I miss wrestling and I miss you guys”

“Not hurt btw!”

As of this writing, there’s no word on when Kai may return to the ring.

Not hurt btw! — (@ImKingKota) April 29, 2025

TNA Wrestling World Champion Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance on WWE NXT at the invitation of Shawn Michaels, who gave him the platform to respond to Trick Williams’ shocking attack at the conclusion of TNA Rebellion 2025 on Sunday, April 27.

Opening the show, a fired-up Hendry delivered a promo, accusing Williams of being envious of the attention Hendry was receiving from fans. He claimed that Williams, frustrated by his inability to defeat Oba Femi and reclaim the NXT Championship, was now targeting the TNA World Title instead. Hendry didn’t hesitate to escalate things, calling out Williams directly. But before the confrontation could happen, chaos struck.

DarkState’s Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin then interrupted. Despite Hendry’s best efforts, the group overwhelmed him with their numbers and left him laid out with their Pendulum Powerbomb.

The ambush ended Hendry’s NXT appearance without any resolution to his conflict with Trick Williams.

Say his name and he appears.@ThisIsTNA World Champion @joehendry is kicking us off tonight and he’s got something to say! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wHIQGSjdOs — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2025

Meta-Four is officially no more.

The faction — comprised of Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, Oro Mensah, and Noam Dar — briefly reunited on the April 29 episode of WWE NXT. However, the reunion was short-lived.

Lash Legend addressed the group, acknowledging that things had changed during Noam Dar’s time away due to injury. She suggested it was time for everyone to go their separate ways and pursue success on their own terms.

Say it ain’t so! Is this the end of Meta-Four as we know it?! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ys7LUCnVsi — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2025

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo once again proves he’s no man of his word, choosing not to meet Tony D’Angelo face-to-face.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Tony D’Angelo stood in the center of the ring, ready to confront his former Underboss. But instead of showing up in person, Stacks appeared on the video wall, overlooking a bridge — sending a clear message without setting foot in the arena.

Tony expressed pride in Stacks for stepping up in his absence, but also called out his recklessness, warning that it nearly brought trouble to the family. As the self-proclaimed Don, Tony reminded everyone why he’s still in charge.

From the video, Lorenzo addressed the chaos – Luca Crusifino was “gone,” Adriana Rizzo had to be hidden for her safety, and Tony, according to Stacks, was clearly in a state of confusion — no longer sure who he could trust.

That’s when one of the enforcers stationed ringside for the anticipated confrontation suddenly turned on Tony, launching a surprise attack.

Despite it all, Tony stood his ground, declaring that if Stacks really wants to be the boss, he’ll eventually have to step into the ring and take it for himself.