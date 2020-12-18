According to WrestleZone, Penta El Zero M and his brother Rey Fenix, better known as the Lucha Bros, plan to remain with AEW.

The current AAA tag team champions re-signed a contract with the promotion earlier this year for at least another 12 months, with their previous deals set to expire this August. Reports are that the Lucha Bros were never in jeopardy of leaving AEW, but due to Penta needing to undergo a name change (he was Pentagon Jr. which is owned by AAA) they decided to re-up both men now.