Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix are still your ROH tag team champions.

The Lucha Bros defeated QT Marshall and AEW TNT Champions Powerhouse Hobbs at this evening’s Battle of the Belts VI television special. Marshall and Hobbs put up an incredible fight and nearly stole the match on several occasions thanks to outside interference, but Fenix managed to trap Marshall in a pin after a frankensteiner to secure the win.

This is Penta and Fenix’s first successful defense of the ROH tag titles since winning them one week ago at Supercard of Honor. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

