The Lucha Bros are still your Ring of Honor tag team champions.

Penta and Fenix defeated Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli in the main event of this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Las Vegas. The match was an epic back-and-forth that saw a number of false finishes and had the live crowd cheering throughout. In the end, the Lucha Bros managed to hit Yuta with their package piledriver/double-stomp combo to get the win. Claudio could not make the save due to the Young Bucks holding him back.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@ClaudioCSRO with the giant swing on Fenix, capped off with a dropkick by @WheelerYuta! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OvweelUbjP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2023

The #LuchaBrothers retain the #ROH World Tag Team Championship against the #BCC, with a little Superkick Party happening on the outside! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/j4OcldC4oS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2023

