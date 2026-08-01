The Lucha Bros are officially back together in a WWE ring.

After the July 31 episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air, fans inside the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI., were treated to a special dark match featuring the reunion of brothers Rey Fenix and Penta.

The post-show segment began with Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh attacking Penta. Rey Fenix quickly made the save, leading to an impromptu tag team match (see video below).

The reunited Lucha Bros defeated Dominik and McDonagh, marking the first time Penta and Fenix have competed together as a team in WWE.

The bout also represented the first time the brothers had teamed anywhere since appearing together on an episode of AEW Rampage in July 2024, ending more than a year apart as an active tag team.

Penta is scheduled to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.