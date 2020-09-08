AEW has announced yet another matchup for tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The Lucha Bros (Pentagon El Zero M & Rey Fenix) will battle the Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) in tag team action, with Eddie Kingston accompanying Pentagon and Fenix to the ring.

Jungle Boy would comment on the match announcement writing, “This match was supposed to be our tv debut. I’m glad we’re finally getting back to it.”

UPDATED DYNAMITE CARD:

-Brodie Lee versus Dustin Rhodes for the TNT championship

-Jurassic Express versus Lucha Bros

-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela no DQ

-AEW world champion Jon Moxley makes a statement

-Kip Sabian reveals his best man for wedding with Penelope Ford