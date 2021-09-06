AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros lived up to the expectations that fans had when the two teams met inside of a Steel Cage for the straps.

The wild match took place at the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena. It was a chaotic pace and various spots using the fence. There were a few different cutter and stunner spots. Nick with a german suplex on the apron to Fenix. Matt put on a shoe that had thumbtacks on the bottom so he could superkick Penta.

The finish saw Fenix land a crossbody off the top of the cage then Luchas hit a tag team move for the win.

The Lucha Bros were slight favorites heading into the match, which indicated a title change. The Young Bucks recently surpassed having the titles for over 300 days.

Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros is SPECIAL 🔥 Watch #AEWAllOut live in the B/R app: https://t.co/HnWQrZ8vlC pic.twitter.com/yd7GykS0QK — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) September 6, 2021