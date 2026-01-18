Lucha Libre AAA Results 1/17/26

Gimnasio Olimpico Juan De La Barrera

Mexico City, Mexico

Commentators: (Corey Graves, Konnan, JBL)

Ring Announcer: Jesus Zuniga

– Rey Mysterio Segment

– Mr. Iguana, La Parka, Nino Hamburguesa vs. Mini Abismo Negro, Taurus, Histeria In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Lady Flammer vs. Lady Shani

– El Hijo Del Vikingo w/Omos vs. El Grande Americano w/Los Americanos In A Number One Contenders Match For The AAA Mega Championship

