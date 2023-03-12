The person inducting Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame has been revealed.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, Mysterio suggested to WWE that lucha-libre legend Konnan, whom he has wrestled numerous times in his career, be the man to induct him into the Hall of Fame. The two men competed together in WCW, AAA, ECW, and continue to hold influence over the business to this day.

Mysterio has had a legendary career in the history of the sport. He’s a former Grand Slam champion in WWE, and held titles in WCW, AAA, Lucha Underground, WWC, DDT-Pro, and numerous other promotions around the world. He’s also a Royal Rumble winner and widely considered the most influential luchador of all time.