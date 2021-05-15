It was revealed yesterday that lucha libre legend LA Park is battling an pneumonia and will be out of action for some time. The news was broken by Park’s sons, Hijo de LA Park and LA Park Jr., in a new video on Youtube. Check that out below.
Major League Wrestling has since issued the following press release on Park, who has been a top name for the promotion since their return in 2017.
LA Park has been struck with pneumonia over the past several days.
Hijo de LA Park and LA Park Jr., the sons of LA Park, shared an update with the media to update fans on the state of the legendary luchador.
MLW.com can confirm the reigning World Tag Team Champion LA Park is in good spirits and under the care of great doctors.
His family relayed that “The Destroyer” appreciates everyone’s support on social media and promises to celebrate his return to the ring by wrapping steel chairs around some MLW wrestlers heads.