A tragic story has emerged from the Mexican independent wrestling scene.

Independent luchador Tempo has reportedly passed away following a fatal hit-and-run accident while traveling to a wrestling event. News of the incident has spread throughout the lucha libre community, with fans and fellow wrestlers mourning his loss.

Video footage showing the aftermath of the accident has surfaced online and has been circulating across social media platforms.

Tempo had been active on the independent wrestling circuit for approximately six years. Outside of wrestling, he also operated businesses of his own and was recognized for his distinctive blue, white, and pink ring gear and masks. He was also known as the son of veteran wrestler Tony Cirio Sr.

According to local news reports, Tempo was involved in a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle. The incident reportedly began when his motorcycle collided with a cargo truck, causing him to be thrown into the path of a pickup truck. He suffered a severe head injury as a result of the crash.

The luchador was reportedly on his way to a scheduled main event appearance for Universal Lucha Company at the Deportivo del Sindicato Mexicano de Electricistas (SME) venue on Calzada del Hueso when the accident occurred.

Witnesses stated that one of the drivers involved allegedly fled the scene following the collision. Tempo later succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the accident.

The passing of the young luchador has led to an outpouring of condolences from members of the wrestling community, as fans and peers remember his contributions to the independent lucha libre scene.

#ULTIMAHORA Fallece luchador “Tempo” en accidente automovilístico cuando viajaba en su motocicleta embestido por un camión sobre Eje 3 Ote y Recreo @IztacalcoAl El gladiador se dirigía a Coapa a una función pic.twitter.com/AKtCpKK5Wz — LISET GONZALEZ (@LisetGlezG) May 30, 2026