Lucha Underground creator Chris DeJoseph took to Twitter earlier today to hype up lucha-libre superstar Mil Muertes’ upcoming appearance for Major League Wrestling. Top company executive Salina de la Renta recently released a series of videos on the MLW Youtube channel summoning the Man of 1000 deaths, which you can see here.

DeJoseph writes, “All about this! @MilMuertes_LU is so damn good.” He later adds, “MilMuertes_LU is pretty much gonna kick everyone’s ass in @mlw. Sorry

@MostMarketable.”

Muertes was a former world champion in Lucha Underground, and even headlined the short-lived promotion’s first special Ultimo Lucha.

