A long-dormant brand in the wrestling world may be stirring back to life.

The official social media account for Lucha Underground unexpectedly became active again on Friday, posting a teaser video that immediately caught the attention of fans.

The clip features a lucha mask, with the word “?Más?” flashing on the screen before the video ends.

The post itself was simple but effective, captioned only with, “soon.”

That brief message was enough to spark speculation across the wrestling community, especially given the timing.

The teaser arrives roughly 15 months after Lucha Underground, LLC filed multiple trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 20, 2025, all tied to reviving or protecting the brand.

Adding more fuel to the fire, the official website is also up and running. LuchaUnderground.com currently displays “© 2026 LUCHA UNDERGROUND, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.” in its footer, suggesting that something active is happening behind the scenes.

Lucha Underground originally aired for four seasons, debuting on October 29, 2014, and wrapping up on November 7, 2018. The series built a cult following thanks to its unique presentation, cinematic storytelling, and blend of lucha libre with episodic drama.