Adam Copeland appeared on AEW Collision on Saturday for a promo segment expressing confusion over Christian Cage’s rejection on Dynamite.

Copeland had planned to team up with Christian again in AEW, but now realizes that Cage had become distant and stopped answering his calls. Christian promised to provide answers on Title Tuesday, but questioned if Copeland will make it there. During the segment, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne attacked Copeland, but Darby Allin came to save him before being attacked himself.

Dave Meltzer recapped the segment on Wrestling Observer Radio, and Bryan Alvarez noted that Luchasaurus may have broken his finger during the altercation.