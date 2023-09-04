Luchasaurus is still your AEW TNT Champion.
The 65 million-year-old superstar defeated Darby Allin on this evening’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. Allin, who is a former two-time TNT Champion himself, put up a valiant effort but could not match the size and power of the champion. Luchasaurus eventually won by hitting two consecutive tombstones and a lariat. This marks his third successful title defense since winning it from Wardlow on the Collision premiere back in June.
Darby Allin risking it all to try to eliminate Luchasaurus!
