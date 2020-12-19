Luchasaurus Reveals Tony Khan Came Up With Jurassic Express Name, Marko Stunt Says Joey Janela Called It A F**king Stupid Name

The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt) were the latest guests on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, where the trio reveals who came up with their team name, and what fellow AEW star Joey Janela thought about it. Highlights are below.

How Tony Khan came up with the name of Jurassic Express

LUCHASAURUS: Tony’s idea. We came up with A Boy And His Dinosaur on our own and we were trying to figure out how to bring Marko into it and Tony is like ‘Jurassic Express, that’s it, I love it.’ I didn’t like it at all. I thought it was too goofy. Then it quickly grew on us and it was cool.

How Joey Janela thought the name was f***ing stupid:

I got offered my contract at [Fight For The Fallen]. Joey [Janela] found out we were going to be called Jurassic Express and he said, ‘What? That’s fucking stupid.’ Tony [Khan] is standing right there and goes, ‘I came up with that.’ Joey goes, ‘Well, it’s fucking stupid.’ Tony goes, ‘I appreciate your honesty.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)