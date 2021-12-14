Luchasaurus sat down with K & S WrestleFest for a virtual signing and during it, he was asked various questions.

He stated that he feels that he could shift his character to a heel if that was asked of him.

“I could do it [be a heel]. I think a lot of my offense sometimes as a monster can be heelish. I had a little dark match with Fuego [Del Sol] in Dallas when he was the kind of hometown hero and they were — it was very short but I could tell though, if I started really beating him up, they would’ve given me a little bit more of a heel reaction and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is kind of a fun.’ I mean, I like doing that kind of offense. My offense is powerful, kind of like ‘kill you’ stuff when I have time and I don’t get a lot of time because I’m doing hot comebacks and stuff like that but when I do it’s kind of like methodical, slow, brutal strikes which is easy to put the heat on someone so I think I could do well with that role if ever given it but at the same time my character is kind of like a — one of those rare big men babyfaces I think that the crowd just really likes to cheer for and I’d hate to take that away before it’s due so, hopefully no time soon but you know, we’ll see.”

Luchasaurus also talked about wanting to have a singles match with Kenny Omega.

“Well, singles match with Kenny Omega is still my dream match. I thought that might happen this year but then they went a different direction so, there’s still a chance for that to happen next year sometime when he comes back. But that for sure would be the dream match but, I think he’s the best of all-time so, yeah. And I think he brings the best out of everybody he wrestles so that’s why it would be really cool to see what he could bring out of me.”

