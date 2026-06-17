A new development has surfaced in the legal case involving WWE star Ludwig Kaiser.

According to a court filing submitted on June 16, Kaiser’s defense team has moved to obtain surveillance footage connected to the alleged battery incident for which he, under his real name Marcel Barthel, is facing charges.

The filing notes that the defense contacted the apartment complex where the alleged incident occurred but was informed that any surveillance video could not be released without a subpoena. As a result, the defense is seeking court authorization to issue a subpoena for the footage.

The motion is unopposed by the state and comes ahead of Kaiser’s pre-trial conference, which is scheduled for July.

The motion reads as follows: