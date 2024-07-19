Bron Breakker breaks people.

That’s what he does.

As he continues to make a name for himself on the WWE main roster, the former multiple-time WWE NXT World Champion has taken out and put many WWE Superstars on the shelf, including Ricochet.

One of the first victims of Breakker, however, was Ludwig Kaiser.

During a recent Metro U.K. interview, the former Imperium member spoke about suffering a broken rib during the opening moments of his WWE Raw match against Breakker on June 24.

“It was one of the rougher weekends, it was a dark [match] on Friday on SmackDown, the next two days I did live matches and then the Raw match,” Kaiser said. “I was a little banged up before, I had a little bit of a problem with my rib before.”

Kaiser continued, “And yeah, very, very early in the match – actually, I think like the first minute or the second, I landed, and I felt right away that my rib was broken. I couldn’t breathe anymore really, couldn’t really move anymore. Yeah, that was the situation.”

Ludwig Kaiser has been on the shelf recovering from the injury since the 6/24 match. He is, however, included in the updated advertising for WWE’s upcoming tour of Germany ahead of the annual WWE Bash In Berlin show.