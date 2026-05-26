Ludwig Kaiser has officially been cleared to continue traveling for WWE and AAA appearances while his legal situation moves forward.

According to a new court filing that surfaced on Tuesday, Orange County judge Andrew Cameron granted Kaiser’s motion requesting permission to travel domestically and internationally during the ongoing case.

The ruling was largely expected, especially since prosecutors did not oppose the request.

The approval had already allowed Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, to travel to Mexico last week to fulfill WWE and AAA-related obligations.

However, the judge’s decision does come with several conditions attached.

Kaiser is still required to personally appear at all future court hearings, and all previously established bond conditions remain fully in place.

Those restrictions include having no contact with the alleged victim, avoiding alcohol to the point of intoxication, and refraining from drug use unless prescribed by a physician.

The official ruling stated the following:

“This cause having come before me upon Defendant’s Motion for Travel, and the Court being fully advised in the premises, it is hereby ordered and adjudged:

Mr. Barthel is permitted to travel throughout the United States and internationally during the pendency of this case.

Mr. Barthel shall appear in person for all required future court dates.

All other previous conditions of release remain in effect.”

As previously reported, Kaiser is currently facing a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged April incident involving a male resident at his apartment complex in Orlando, Florida.

Despite the ongoing legal matter, Kaiser remains active in the ring and is scheduled for a high-profile bout this weekend.

At AAA Noche de Los Grandes on Saturday night, El Grande Americano, portrayed by Kaiser, is set to face Original El Grande Americano, Chad Gable, in a Mask vs. Mask showdown.