– Ludwig Kaiser appeared as a guest on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the possibility of using his real-life relationship with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in WWE storylines.

“That’s something that would have to happen organically,” Kaiser said. “I wouldn’t want to do that just to do that. Obviously, we work in the same company and the possibility is given. I like to keep my private life private. I’m old school, maybe, when it comes to that. When it comes to work, we could do some great stuff. We could bring the Mixed Match Challenge back and get some gold there, maybe.”

– As seen during the February 17 episode of WWE Raw in Charlotte, N.C., WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi from SmackDown made an appearance, wearing the cheerleader outfits from the movie “Bring It On.” After the show, in a digital exclusive, the duo did the dance from the film, which elicited a response from Liv Morgan on X. As noted, Belair & Naomi vs. Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships will take place on the February 24 episode of WWE Raw.