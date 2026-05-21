An appearance involving El Grande Americano in Mexico City has officially been called off following news surrounding Ludwig Kaiser earlier this week.

Kaiser, who has been portraying the El Grande Americano character, had been scheduled to appear at a special event hosted by Kings League México in collaboration with AAA on Thursday, May 21.

The free fan event was set to feature a serenade honoring the character in Mexico City.

However, AAA later announced that the appearance would no longer be taking place.

“The ‘Serenata for El Grande Americano’ event scheduled for tonight in Mexico City has been canceled. We appreciate your understanding.”

No additional explanation for the cancellation was provided in the announcement.

The development comes after reports surfaced Wednesday night claiming Kaiser had been arrested in Orange County, Florida.

According to the reports, Kaiser was charged with battery connected to an alleged incident that took place on April 24 at the Orlando-area apartment complex where he resides.

So far, neither WWE nor Kaiser has publicly commented on the situation.