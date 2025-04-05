Is Ludwig Kaiser really in Charlotte Flair’s DMs?

That was the claim made by “The Queen” during a very heated shoot promo that went way off script with Tiffany Stratton on the April 4, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

During a live in-ring confrontation, Stratton didn’t hold back, making a pointed jab at Flair by referencing her multiple past marriages.

Charlotte immediately advanced toward her, prompting Tiffany to retreat from the ring. As Stratton stood at ringside, Flair added fuel to the fire by claiming that Tiffany’s boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, had been “sliding into her DMs.”

The drama didn’t end there—Kaiser later responded publicly to the remark via social media. His reaction, shared on X, added even more intrigue to the unfolding storyline.

Interestingly, WWE’s official uploads of the segment omitted the personal digs exchanged between Flair and Stratton, trimming the most controversial parts from the digital version.

View Ludwig Kaiser’s reaction, which he tagged Charlotte in, to the “sliding into my DMs” comment from the 4/4 SmackDown via the X post embedded below.