Another pro-wrestling star gets bitten by the injury bug.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE’s Ludwig Kaiswer suffered an injury during this evening’s edition of Raw in Indiana. The IMPERIUM member was facing off against Bron Breakker, later winning the matchup via disqualification after he was attacked by Sheamus. While the severity of the injury is not confirmed, this is unfortunate timing for Kaiser, who was receiving a noticeable push as a singles-star on the Red Brand.

Unfortunately I’m hearing Ludwig Kaiser suffered an injury tonight on RAW during his match with Bron Breakker. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 25, 2024

