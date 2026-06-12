WWE is turning a memorable piece of recent wrestling history into an opportunity to help children in need.

The company has launched a charity auction for the El Grande Americano mask worn by Ludwig Kaiser at AAA Noche de Los Grandes, with all net proceeds benefiting the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation.

Kaiser donned the mask during one of the most talked-about matches in recent WWE history on May 30 in Monterrey, Mexico. Competing as El Grande Americano, Kaiser defeated the Original El Grande Americano, Chad Gable, in a bout that generated significant buzz among fans.

Now, WWE and Fanatics are giving fans a chance to own the mask from that match through a special auction. The winning bidder will not only receive a unique piece of memorabilia, but will also contribute to a charitable cause.

According to the auction listing, all net proceeds will go to the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation, an organization dedicated to fulfilling dreams and bringing joy to children battling life-threatening illnesses and other serious medical conditions.

The auction is currently live through Fanatics with bidding currently standing at $1230.

WWE wrote the following:

A mask does not come off in lucha libre unless the story is big enough to deserve it. At AAA Noche de Los Grandes on May 30, 2026, inside Arena Monterrey, El Grande Americano beat ‘Original’ El Grande Americano in a Máscara vs. Máscara Match, forcing the rival under the hood to reveal himself as Chad Gable. This authentic AAA match-used mask is the one El Grande Americano wore through that fight, hand-signed across the back and left with the frayed edges, torn openings and gold-and-silver scars from the main-event battle. The front still carries the El Grande Americano crest, but the damage around it is what turns the mask from gear into evidence. Gable handed over his mask after the loss. El Grande Americano kept his name, kept his face hidden and left Monterrey with the kind of lucha libre trophy that cannot be remade. 100% of the net proceeds from this auction will be donated by WWE directly to the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation, supporting children facing life-threatening health conditions. The Dr. Sonrisas is a registered non-profit organization dedicated to changing the lives of children suffering from critical illnesses by fulfilling their greatest dreams and bringing them joy, hope, and emotional support during their bravest battles.