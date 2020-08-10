Lufisto Says Matchup Against Josh Alexander Kept Her From Retiring, Gives Thoughts On Lance Storm’s Inter-Gender Wrestling Comments

Canadian wrestler and star Lufisto was a recent guest on the the Arm Drag Takedown podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on what Lance Storm said about inter-gender wrestling, and how important a showdown against IMPACT’s Josh Alexander was for her career. Highlights are below.

“That match was so special to me. I was really fed up with wrestling I was preparing my way out — retiring, and that was it. I had that match with Josh, and the crowd was so crazy. In the end, I lost that match. But when I stood up, I saw the fans run to the ring…and give me the biggest ovation ever!” [I] said, ‘Well, maybe I still have it,’ and he said, ‘No, you never lost it. You only thought you did. And that put everything in perspective. That’s where I decided, I love this so much. It’s in my blood. It makes me whole. To me, it’s not a dream; it’s a calling,” she said, “It’s where I belong! I’ve tried to quit so many times, but I can’t. This is my calling.”

Provides an update on CZW:

“Since they’ve been called, and there are lot of girls who went forward with stories of even sexual harassment from CZW management, everything has been extremely quiet. With the #SpeakingOut movement, I think everybody is so careful with what they’re saying, what they’re doing. Yes, there could have been people talking about lawsuits, but the main focus of this was to just not do it. We’re professional athletes. Present us as such.”

Talks Lance Storm’s thoughts on Inter-Gender Wrestling:

“Lance Storm said inter-gender should not be a thing because of what it represents, and I think he got way too much heat for what he was trying to explain. Nobody in the wrestling ring, whether it’s hardcore or inter-gender wrestling, should be forced to do it. I think he comes from a good place, where he’s probably seen it, and I’m sure he did — and I was part of it — where some guys were forced to wrestle me and I got beat up. It’s not going to happen today. Today everybody’s going to get called out, and I think people are not able to look at the bigger picture, where years ago in inter-gender wrestling, guys were against it and you had to fight for it. Back then you have to fight to be an equal, to get the ring time, to be more than the manager and the piece of meat, to be seen as an athlete and go in there in fight. Now you’ll see inter-gender wrestling everywhere, and most of the guys don’t have a problem wrestling the girls. They’ll be real excited to wrestle women, because they see it as ‘if she’s a good wrestler, she’s a good wrestler. Period.”

Full interview can be found below.