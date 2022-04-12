Indie wrestling legend LuFisto recently appeared on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast to discuss her induction into the indie hall of fame, stating that she is super proud to be the very first woman to receive this special honor. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

On being the first female inducted into the indie wrestling hall of fame:

It was like, um, overwhelming in a good way because I didn’t really think I would end up there because when they announced it [Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame], I thought it was so cool that finally, independent wrestlers would be celebrated for their work. There is so much that has been done on the independent circuit and people don’t know about it. They think — they watch TV and they always go, ‘This is the first time ever.’ No! It’s not true. It happened on the independents and now with the Hall of Fame, we can talk about those stories, we can reminisce [about] them, we can celebrate the heroes that were there before, you know, everything else that happened on TV so, yeah, I was really proud and honored that I was the first-ever female inducted in that Hall of Fame.

On her participation in the wXw 16 Carat Gold tournament:

Yeah, I mean I went — I was in the final four [of wXw’s 16 Carat Gold tournament] and for me it was — what I’m really struggling with right now is people think that women past 30 can’t do anything. With the men, it’s always like, ‘Oh, they have experience, they can bring so much, they can elevate the new talent’ but for women, we’re just old. So for me, at 42 to go in there in that tournament, being the first woman chosen to be exactly in that prestigious tournament, it was like a big — I can’t say it but you know, ‘f you’. Age doesn’t matter if you have the passion and you still have the drive and you still can go in there and perform at a top level and they could have chosen any younger talent but they chose me and I went in there, like I said, I ended up in the final four and I was in there with, you know… in that tournament, it was big names like Jonathan Gresham who’s one of my favorite wrestlers who I think [is] one of the best right now if not the best wrestler in the industry right now and yeah, it was just [more] proof that you should not look at women’s wrestling like the age factor, no. Can this woman go out there and deliver? And you know, when she comes out, do people stand up? And are they [giving her a] standing ovation? You getting cheered the whole match, that’s what matters and I really hope things are gonna change in wrestling when it comes to women and age because it’s still out there. I always feel like people think, not only for myself and women past, even I would say 35, not 30s but, ‘Oh, they can’t do much. They can put the young talent over. We can’t put our time on them’ which is so wrong. You can do so much with somebody who has experience, who has the knowledge who can carry anybody of any level of experience. So for me, it was — that’s how I saw it. See, I’m 42 and I’m still the first at doing stuff.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)