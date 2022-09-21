Indie wrestling star Luigi Primo recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss his cameo on last week’s AEW Dynamite, and how thanks to a viral video, he was able to snag a segment on the show. Primo also says he hopes to face Ethan Page, who booted him in the face before his backstage interview could be completed. Highlights from the interview are below.

How his appearance on AEW happened:

It’s been overwhelming [past week of Luigi’s career]. Last Monday, the meme hit and so I’m on social media just trying to push it further and further. So I’m just goofing around. ‘I’m gonna go to all you can eat wrestling, pepperoni-Khan.’ Just being an idiot on the internet and I guess people actually started tweeting that stuff at the company. So a second later, I get a message, Tony Khan, ‘I like your pizza.’ It’s like, ‘Hey! How are you doing? Thanks for messaging me’ and I gave him my number and then before I know it, Q.T. Marshall, he messages me and I’m in New York the next day.

Says he wants to wrestle Ethan Page after he booted him in the face:

Let’s see, I think I would like to wrestle Ethan Page [if Tony Khan offered me the opportunity to compete at Grand Slam] just so I could get back on him. He’s a bigger guy. I know it’s gonna be tough but he took me lightly. He came in and kicked me in the face. I’m not as big as a lot of those guys, as most of those guys actually. But nobody can beat my heart. He’s gonna look into my eyes and he’s gonna see a pizza he’s never seen before. I thought Danhausen would’ve possibly got one over on him but I don’t know if he was out of sorts or what but Ethan Page, he put him away pretty quick. So I think it’s time for me to get a shot at him.

