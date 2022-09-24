Indie wrestling star Luigi Primo recently joined Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth conversation about his unique comedy character, and how he will continue to stay true to his character even if there are some people who dislike that style of wrestling. Highlights are below.

Says he gets that certain people don’t like comedy wrestling and that’s okay:

“I understand certain people have certain tastes about wrestling and I respect that. I’m not at all one of these people that are like, ‘Oh, this guy needs to get to the 21st century.’ In fact, it kind of bothers me when people have that attitude because people are allowed to like and not like things.”

On his AEW cameo:

“On the other hand, I’ve seen how much people like it and how much it resonates with them. And I love it and I’m passionate about it. But for me, a calling is not just something like ‘Oh, I love to play “Pac-Man,” it’s my calling because I love to do it.’ The second half of a calling is other people calling you to do it and being like, ‘Wow, this means a lot to us.'”

Says he will never compromise his character:

“I’m not going to compromise the character, [or] do anything just for other people.”