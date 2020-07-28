Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Hope To See An IMPACT and NJPW Relationship: “There’s Nothing But Benefit For Everybody”

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) recently spoke with Sportskeeda to discuss the possibility of IMPACT Wrestling partnering up with New Japan Pro Wrestling, as the former IWGP tag champions look to work for both promotions in their post-WWE run. Highlights are below.
On wanting an IMPACT and NJPW relationship:
Anderson: I want IMPACT to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling. I want us to take IMPACT Wrestling as high and as big as we can possibly get it, man. And we have a lot of friends in this business, man. We are very charming and persuasive brothers and we are going to work our a**es off to get people to come to IMPACT Wrestling, no matter what. Constantly recruiting.
Gallows: That is 100% true and we would 100% like to see a mutual relationship between the two. There’s nothing but benefit for everybody. We can’t wait until the world is open so we can return to Japan.
How IMPACT’s management team has grown and future IMPACT/NJPW showdowns:
IMPACT has grown and they have a different management right now, smart management, and a management that is interested ingrowing the product, and with New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT together, however they work – maybe we sort out just us working with them or however we do it – it would be awesome to see Tanahashi come down to that ring and have a main event match against Eddie Edwards. Someway, somehow, something like that will happen.
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 7/27/2020
- Spoiler on a WWE Return Planned for Tonight’s RAW
- WWE Comments on Kairi Sane Leaving and “Her Next Voyage”
- New Report On The Relationship Between The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks
- Triple H Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident, Invites McAfee To A Future NXT Show
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Sarah Logan and Erik Reveal Baby Gender and Name
- Curt Hawkins Tweets Vince McMahon After Vignette Airs on Impact
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing