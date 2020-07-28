Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Hope To See An IMPACT and NJPW Relationship: “There’s Nothing But Benefit For Everybody”

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) recently spoke with Sportskeeda to discuss the possibility of IMPACT Wrestling partnering up with New Japan Pro Wrestling, as the former IWGP tag champions look to work for both promotions in their post-WWE run. Highlights are below.

On wanting an IMPACT and NJPW relationship:

Anderson: I want IMPACT to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling. I want us to take IMPACT Wrestling as high and as big as we can possibly get it, man. And we have a lot of friends in this business, man. We are very charming and persuasive brothers and we are going to work our a**es off to get people to come to IMPACT Wrestling, no matter what. Constantly recruiting. Gallows: That is 100% true and we would 100% like to see a mutual relationship between the two. There’s nothing but benefit for everybody. We can’t wait until the world is open so we can return to Japan.

How IMPACT’s management team has grown and future IMPACT/NJPW showdowns: