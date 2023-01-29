Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, better known as The OC, are reportedly signed with WWE until 2027.

According to Fightful Select, the former tag champions signed a five-year deal with WWE following their return at the tail end of 2022. The duo, also known as The Good Brothers, had runs in IMPACT, NJPW, and AEW after their release back in 2020.

Karl Anderson was the IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion when he returned, but dropped the title at the January 4th NJPW WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view, an event that Anderson worked as an official WWE star.

The OC were not involved in last night’s Royal Rumble event.