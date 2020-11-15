IMPACT Wrestling star and current tag team champion Luke Gallows of the Good Brothers recently spoke to the Guerilla Position podcast to talk all aspects of the industry, including his thoughts on his first run with WWE back in the mid 2000s. Highlights are below.

How he doesn’t like talking about WWE anymore but still has a number of friends who work there:

100 percent. I don’t talk about a lot of WWE anymore. It’s not because I don’t have a lot of friends there; I became friends with or already friends with guys like Bray Wyatt, who I was there for the first week he signed with FCW. I went down when I was getting repackage from Festus to Luke. I didn’t know Roman Reigns [in FCW]. A lot of their top tier guys stepped up, and Braun Strowman is one of them. And a lot of their other guys were cool, but I really looked at Roman and Bray to a degree.

How the locker room didn’t have the best atmosphere during his first WWE stint:

The locker room that I was in from 2005 to 2010 was one that wasn’t always a positive experience. It was a lot of the old guard, and they weren’t welcoming to a lot of the new guys. Being a young guy in that environment wasn’t necessarily enjoyable, but when I got back to WWE, I saw the way things were, and the guys were working together as a team. They enjoyed being there together in the ring and outside the ring. I really tip my hat off to those guys. I always thought a team atmosphere in a locker room with competition was good because you need to strive to be the best, whether it’s in singles, tag team, comedy, spots, or whatever you do. You have to be the best. I told Roman that a time or two in the ring, during serious moments, that I was really impressed by that and it did a lot for the business.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)