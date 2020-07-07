Luke Gallows Drapes IMPACT Wrestling T-Shirt In New Instagram Post

Former WWE star Karl Anderson shared a photo of his long-time tag partner Luke Gallows wearing an IMPACT Wrestling t-shirt, further speculating that the Good Brothers will be making IMPACT their new home. Anderson writes, “Damn @the_biglg how much shit are you on?”

Reports are that Anderson and Gallows are close to finalizing a deal with IMPACT Wrestling, and could be appearing as soon as the Slammiversary pay per view, which would be the exact date their non-compete clauses are up. A return to NJPW may also be in the Good Brothers future.

Stay tuned.