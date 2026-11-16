Luke Gallows didn’t have to think very long about what frustrated him during his last WWE run. The Good Brothers wanted something to do, and Karl Anderson said the fallout from an earlier release had even changed what his family watched at home.

During a live Talk’n Shop Q&A in Auckland, Gallows described the team as miserable during their latest stint with WWE. He said expectations established when they returned didn’t turn into the opportunities they had anticipated.

“I think that we thought coming back in we were promised a lot of stuff and it didn’t really work out.” “Everybody wants to be in the spotlight. Everybody wants to be on TV.”

Gallows pointed to the frustration of sitting on the bench while wanting to be involved on television. That didn’t mean either man dismissed everything about working for WWE, with Anderson bringing the conversation back to the travel, major shows and people they missed.

“It’s fun to travel the world. There’s nothing like walking in and being able to go out on Monday Night Raw. SmackDown is great. Being on a pay-per-view is all, it’s big time stuff. You get to walk in those big arenas. We have some friends there that we miss.”

Gallows agreed that the friendships deserved a different answer, particularly when he thought about their earlier run from 2016 through 2019. He described a locker room that spent time together beyond the hours required by WWE’s schedule.

“Everybody was really close. We’re all buddies. You know, we would do [expletive] together when we weren’t on the road. We were that close. So I missed that part of it cuz I think that was like the best kind of locker room scenario we were ever in over the years.”

Later in the Q&A, Anderson discussed how he reacted to the team’s 2020 release. He said the anger helped fuel some successful work outside WWE, but it also led to a household rule he came to regret.

“Pro wrestling was not allowed to be watched in my house from 2020 to 22. And now I kind of regret that.”

When the team returned in 2022, Anderson wanted his sons to watch them reunite with AJ Styles against Judgment Day. Their response wasn’t what he had hoped for after keeping wrestling out of the house.

“So when we returned back to WWE in 2022, I said, ‘Hey boys, we re-signed with WWE. We’re going to return in New York. You guys want to watch?’ And my sons [couldn’t] have cared less.”

Anderson said his sons were focused on football, basketball and baseball instead. He left the possibility of wrestling open if they ever became interested, rather than suggesting it was something they needed to pursue.