Make it ten.

Two more WWE Superstar main roster releases have been announced.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been released by WWE, according to a new report by Fightful Select.

Also today, news of Isla Dawn and Giovanni Vinci’s WWE releases came to light.

On Friday night, it was reported that Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain were all released from WWE.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding WWE releases continues to surface.