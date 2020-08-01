Luke Gallows On How The WWE Locker Room Changed When Roman Reigns Became Its Leader

During his appearance on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer, Luke Gallows credited Roman Reigns with cleaning up the WWE locker room. Here’s what he had to say:

I will say this. I was not a fan of Gallows, Anderson, and AJ Styles joining WWE in 2016. I said that publicly. I thought we had a good thing going in Japan.

When I got there in 2016, I was pleasantly surprised because the locker room of old had changed. The old guard was gone. It wasn’t everybody walking around on eggshells. I give big credit to Roman Reigns for that. It wasn’t the locker room vibe necessarily in WWE, it was the vibe of some of the people who weren’t in charge who still try to lead through fear and everybody is supposed to be scared of everybody and all that stuff.