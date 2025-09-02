Luke Gallows recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania and being released from WWE just days later, how he ultimately left without bitterness, as well as Vince McMahon’s return in 2022.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the Boneyard Match and WWE release days later: “It really was a whirlwind. We came back in 2019, reunited as the OC, and went into WrestleMania for The Undertaker’s last match. I got thrown to my death, Carl took the final Tombstone ever—and then, just 11 days later, we were unceremoniously fired.”

On Vince McMahon’s 2022 return: “Yeah, when we came back in October of 22 it felt great. It felt fresh. It felt new. And then, you know, a few short months later, we’re in New York, and we’re getting ready to leave the building, and a limousine pulls up, and we see a mustachioed man pop out, and it was Vince McMahon coming back for the first time. We happen to see him in the parking garage. And I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors there, but from that point on, everything certainly got weird, whether it was the Vince thing and then the eventual sale to TKO and however that timeline worked, but you know, you could feel again, the winds of change.”

On leaving WWE without bitterness: “Not at all. There’s no bitterness, no hard feelings. You just keep on trucking. That’s what you do.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below, or by clicking here.