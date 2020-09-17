On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho IMPACT stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, better known as The Good Brothers, joined the Demo God to talk all things pro-wrestling. During the interview Gallows revealed that WWE attempted to stop him from running independent wrestling events in Georgia while he was still under contract, but he changed the name of the federation and continued to do it quietly.

Karl Anderson: “He was running shows about halfway through this little four year run in the fed and well, they shut him down halfway through because he wasn’t allowed to anymore.” Doc Gallows: “So like any good brother would do, I just sold the promotion and then changed the name and just started silently running more.

They also share a funny story about IMPACT ring announcer David Penzer and how Gallows used to think he was popular ring announcer Gary Michael Cappetta.

Karl Anderson: “So what’s funny about all this is [David] Penzer’s lucky to have a booking because it’s not Penzer that Gallows is making fun of for years, it’s that other son of a b*tch.” Doc Gallows: “It’s Gary Michael Cappetta. At some point, I morphed Cappetta into Penzer and then Penzer’s a way better target anyway because he responds to all of this. He has real feelings about it.”

Check out the full Talk Is Jericho here. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)