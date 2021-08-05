During his interview on the Battleground podcast IMPACT star and current tag champion Luke (Doc) Gallows from the Good Brothers spoke about the finale of the promotion’s recent Slammiversary pay per view, which featured a surprise appearance from top NJPW talent, Jay White.

Gallows admits that he had no idea White was going to show up and had genuine goosebumps when his music hits, adding that pro-wrestling is supposed to give you that feeling. Highlights are below.

Says he didn’t know Jay White would be coming out and that his reaction was organic:

You have to keep it a surprise because it’s not an organic reaction if it’s not. Even as a performer, I’d rather be surprised by something like that because then you’re going to get an organic reaction from us. As performers, it’s like you guys as fans, it’s the same energy.

Admits he had actual goosebumps when White’s music hit:

I got goosebumps when the music hit. The place exploded, the graphic changes, that’s what pro wrestling is. Whether you’re a fan, a talent, an office guy in the back, we all live for that pop and that excitement.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)