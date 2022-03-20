NWA star Luke Hawx suffered a concussion during last night’s NWA Crockett Cup pay-per-view, and will no longer be competing at the event’s second night, nor the upcoming television tapings for the promotion.

Hawx has since issued a statement on his Facebook page to provide an update. He writes:

“Unfortunately I did suffer a Concussion tonight at NWA in our 1st round match if the Crockett Cup. Im heartbroken!!! It really f***ng sucks because my friends and family know how much I love wrestling! P.J. Hawx and Myself have been looking forward to this opportunity for years and now I have been pulled from the rest of the tapings and ppv for safety. I feel fine now but Im just heartbroken and disappointed. Sorry for those I let down.”

Hawx and his son, PJ Hawx, won their first round match of the Crockett Cup tournament against The End. Check out his post below.