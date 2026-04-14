Luke Menzies, formerly known as Ridge Holland in WWE, is finally cleared to return following the injury he sustained that put him on the sidelines, which is where he was when he first learned he was being released.
The pro wrestling star shared a letter from his doctor informing him of the good news.
I am writing regarding my patient, a 37-year-old professional wrestler who underwent a C5-7 cervical disc replacement (CDR) performed by Dr. Qureshi at Hospital for Special Surgery on November 24, 2025.
He has progressed very well post-operatively, with an excellent clinical recovery. His follow-up imaging demonstrates appropriate positioning and function of the implants without complication. At this time, he has returned to his baseline level of function and physical capacity.
Given his recovery, he is medically cleared to return to professional wrestling activities as well as contact sports.
PATIENT IS ABLE TO RETURN TO FULL CONTACT ACTIVITY WITH NO RESTRICTIONS IN REGARDS TO HIS LEFT FOOT.
Here we go Mr Menzies🙌🔥 #return #cleared #prowrestling #prowrestler #bionicyorkshireman #lukemenzies pic.twitter.com/HEZLR6rlfY
— Luke Menzies (@LDMenzies) April 13, 2026