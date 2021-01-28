AEW has announced a new matchup for next week’s Beach Break special on TNT. The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer, who suffered a loss to Eddie Kingston during last night’s Dynamite, will get a chance to get some revenge on the Mad King when the two meet in a Lumberjack Match.

After Kingston beat Archer last night utilizing outside interference, @AEW GM @TonyKhan will even the odds for a rematch as Eddie Kingston will face Lance Archer in a Lumberjack match at #BeachBreak, next Wed, Feb 3rd on #AEWDynamite, tix are on sale now https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/el4nlHV61P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021

UPDATED CARD FOR BEACH BREAK IS BELOW:

-Kenny Omega/Good Brothers versus Jon Moxley/PAC/Rey Fenix

-Britt Baker versus Thunder Rosa

-Tag Team Battle Royal to determine new number one title contenders

-Wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

-Lance Archer versus Eddie Kingston Lumberjack Match