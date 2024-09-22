Two new matches have been announced for the annual Grand Slam special edition of AEW Dynamite.

During the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that The Learning Tree trio of Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith will square off against The Conglomeration trio of Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly.

Additionally, a Lumberjack Strap match was announced.

The bout will feature “The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett going one-on-one against “Hangman” Adam Page in a match where Dark Order, Bang Bang Gang, The Conglomeration, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh will each have four foot long, four inch wide leather straps that they will surround the ring with.

Make sure to join us here on September 25 for live AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam results coverage from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.