Luther was a guest on the latest Talk is Jericho podcast, and one topic that came up was his time with WCW. He mentions that he was nearly signed, but that his work visa – or lack of one – is what stopped him. He adds that they even suggested that he marry his American girlfriend at the time to get his visa faster.

“Then talking about the deal, which sounded really awesome,” Luther said. “It was three years for I want to say 130 then to 210 and then 3 something. It was crazy. It was awesome money, but WCW’s throwing money around big time, and I was just like, holy s–t. That’s a game-changer, even to this day standards. And so I was like awesome.

So then they’re talking about like, ‘oh you’re work visa.’ I was still living in Canada at the time, and I was like, ‘oh, I don’t have a work permit.’ And they’re like, ‘what?’ At the time, my girlfriend was from America. I was like, ‘well, my girlfriend’s American.’ They’re like, ‘you should marry her.’ I was like, ‘I don’t want to do that just to get there’ and even that takes time. They just don’t give it to you. So then I was like, ‘well, I don’t have a [work visa],’ and so they start to pull this paper back.

“Then he said, ‘well, we’ll tell you something we’re not really telling people, but we’re not signing people we have to get permits for because we’re actually selling.’ So I knew they were selling to WWE before because he just basically told me that. So if I were to have my American Visa at the time, then I would have got signed.”