It was recently announced that WWE WrestleMania 41 would be taking place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now a new report provides further details as to how Sin City became the destination.

According to 8 News Now, The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has allocated $5 million to support World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in sponsoring the event. This investment is expected to significantly boost traffic to the Las Vegas Strip during a typically slow period for the city.

Lisa Motley, vice president of sports and special events for the LVCVA, noted, “The event will take place over Easter weekend, which is usually a quiet time for Las Vegas. We expect more than 180,000 WrestleMania fans to book 144,000 additional room nights.”

The weekend will also feature WWE World, an event that was previously held in Philadelphia. Activities will include The Pat McAfee Show, various panels, exhibitions, stores, and meet-and-greet sessions.

Additionally, WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw will be hosted at the MGM Resorts venue. WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19 and April 20th.