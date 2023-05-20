WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Short Lived Alliance”-The Street Profits defeat Rick Boogs & LA Knight.

9. “Lunar Mission”-Cameron Grimes cuts a promo about going TO THE MOON.

8. “Ticking Off The Chief”-The Usos attack Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

7. “Hexing Debut”-Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn win in their SD debut.

6. “Pretty Debut, Deadly Win”-Pretty Deadly wins in SD debut.

5. “Forced To Vacate”-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vacate the women’s tag titles.

4. “Waller Affecting Styles” Grayson Waller has his first segment on SmackDown.

3. “Brogue Silencer”-Sheamus hits Austin Theory with a Brogue Kick.

2. “Misty Eyed Surprise”-Auska hits Bianca Belair with the mist.

1. “Latino World Win”-LWO defeats The Usos.