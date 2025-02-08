Lyra Valkyria has publicly reacted to the news regarding the WWE release of Isla Dawn.

As noted, Dawn joined Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, Paul Ellering, Authors of Pain duo Akam & Rezar, Giovanni Vinci and The Good Brothers team of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in being released by WWE this week.

Following the news going public, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion surfaced on social media and commented on Dawn’s WWE exit.

“Good Riddance,” Valkyria wrote along with a sad-face emoji. “We’re FREE!”

Valkyria continued, “Unfortunately she’s indestructible and after coming all the way from hell i doubt she’ll stop here. Good luck to the next locker room, you’ll always know when she’s in the room.. or even in the building…you’ll hear her before you see her. #90days.”